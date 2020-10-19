Lady Officers Unite To Encourage Women To Join Defence Forces, Says 'Female Is The Future'

Indian Defence Forces are transforming multidimensionally. Indian Army, Navy and Air Force are welcoming women in combat roles. Women officers have proved their capabilities at par with their male counterparts. Army endeavours for equal respect, dignity and opportunity to the women in uniform. Three of these women who have served the nation in uniform have now come together to encourage young lady officers to join the forces.

Lady officers encourage women to serve the nation

In an exclusively “for the women, by the women and of the women” enterprise Squadron leaders Aditi Bhangaonkar, Vidula Abhyankar and Supriya Surve, 03 short service commission officers of IAF, joined hands to prepare the young women aspirants to join the Indian Armed forces. Squadron Leader Aditi, who was a transport pilot and flew aircraft such as IL-76 and AN-32, had a real-time brush-up with death on many occasions. She feels in her second winnings, it is her duty to return back to society and prepare more Young Indian women in handling such situations in their lives.

Squadron Leader Vidula feels that women add a completely different set of skills to the Leadership quotient but in India, very few parents guide and encourage their daughters to join the armed forces. Squadron Leader Supriya Surve echoes their feelings when she says “Female is the Future and we felt now it is our responsibility to make this future strong, stable and capable for India.”

These women decided to start the initiative looking at how young eligible women were clueless about the whole process of SSB selection. Janhavi Bugade, a college girl felt it was very difficult to get the right guidance in the age of too much information on SSB. Shruti Amrite and SUO Nikhit Singh, a military school student too felt such guidance was required from right professionals and not just any coaching centre.

Their training would focus on providing the women aspirants overview of specific types of projective tests which are held by the Psychologist, The Group testing Officer and the Interviewing Officer at SSB. 30 Live sessions of theory, practice, interviews and feedback on personal performances will be conducted for a period of one month. These sessions will enable the women aspirants to pick officer-like qualities that form the basis of selection to the forces. Women in Uniform aspire to be self-reliant adding to the shine of Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

