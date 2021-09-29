Lahaul Spiti DC Informs 14 Stranded Trekkers To Reach Kaza, 2 Bodies To Arrive At Keylong

Fourteen members of a West Bengal mountaineering team who have been trapped for more than two weeks at over a height of 5,000m in the Khamengar glacier in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Spiti region are expected to reach Kaza, Lahaul Spiti Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar told ANI. He went on to say that the two trekkers who died due to the harsh weather condition will also be brought down. He further added that the rescue crew will arrive at Keylong with the remains of two West Bengal trekkers, instead of Kaza.

As per ANI, Deputy Commissioner said, "The stranded 14 trekkers are likely to reach Kaza while the rescue team will stay at Dhar Chanko. The rescue team will arrive at Keylong along with two bodies today".

A trekker team of West Bengal mountaineers and native porters were allegedly trapped at 18,000 feet in the high Himalayan range. This expedition's deputy leader, who arrived at the ITBP Camp in Kaza, the subdivisional capital of the remote Spiti Valley in the western Himalayas, on Monday with another member of the Trekking expedition to seek assistance, claimed that the team had started their journey from Manali on September 17. As per PTI, those two members of the trapped trekkers' team made it to Kaza on their own shared the experience of their catastrophic excursion to the district government.

Rescue operation of the 14 trapped Trekkers

The paramilitary force stated that a combined team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Army, as well as Civil Administration started a rescue operation from Kaza to the upper regions of Manali-Khamengar Pass-Manirang in Lahaul Spiti Himachal Pradesh at 3 a.m. on September 28, Tuesday. The district government has also sent physicians on Tuesday afternoon after learning of the deaths of the two trekkers and the condition of 14 more trapped trekkers.

Meanwhile, Lahaul Spiti Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar said the rescue crew had enough food and a GPS to assist the trekkers. He further added that when the hikers get to Kah base camp, they will be transported to the Kaza Community Health Centre, PTI reported.

The two perished trekkers, Sandeep Kumar Thakurta, 48, and Bhaskardeb Mukhopadhyaya who was 61 years, both from West Bengal, died of mountain illness on September 25 as the party was going down from Khamenger Pass. The Indian Mountaineering Federation had granted clearance to the team for trekking in that region. Six mountaineers, one Sherpa, and ten Civil Porters made up the trekking expedition's total of 17 participants. According to the team's deputy leader, both corpses are at the spot, among other members of the expedition who are waiting for rescue.

