Lakes Freeze In J&K With The Onset Of 'Chillai Kalan'

Chillai-Kalan is a 40-day long period of extreme cold in Kashmir which began on December 21 and will continue till January 31. The minimum temperature in J&K is around -3.0 degrees to -4.0 degrees Celcius. Leh district of Ladakh has reached -14.9 degrees Celcius. Stagnant water will start freezing during Chillai Kalan. The valley prepares for the harsh winter by stocking up on wood, food grains along with coal and layers upon thick layers of knitwear. Snow accumulates in the water pipes along Dal Lake. People living in the valley spoke to reporters and said that the name Chillai kalan was given by their ancestors.