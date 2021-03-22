Lakhan Bhaiya Case Convict Met Sachin Vaze A Day Before Mansukh Hiren Was Found Dead

Amid the explosive Vazegate scandal that has jolted Mumbai Police, top sources in the ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) on Sunday revealed to Republic Media Network the key details of the 2 new arrests made in connection to Mansukh Hiren's death. The 2 people who have been arrested by ATS are bookie Naresh Dhare and Constable Vinayak Shinde. Sources further revealed that Naresh Dhare had brought multiple sim cards for Sachin Vaze and Vinayak Shinde on other hand was actively involved in the Mansukh Hiren case.

Vazegate Scandal: Top ATS sources on 2 arrests in Mansukh Hiren case

Speaking about Naresh Dhare, sources informed Republic TV that he had brought over 5 Gujarat-registered SIM cards to Mumbai and allegedly gave them to Sachin Vaze. ATS investigation reveals that it was one of these SIM cards which was used to make the last call to Mansukh Hiren. As of now, ATS has been able to track the numbers and it has been confirmed that one of the Gujarat SIM cards provided by Dhare was used by Vaze.

Giving out details on the next arrest, Anti-Terrorism Squad on Sunday revealed that Constable Vinayak Shinde was earlier convicted in the 2006 Lakhan Bhaiya encounter case and is out on parole. As per sources, ATS found out that he had met Sachin Vaze in his CIU office on March 3 and the meeting between both of them had lasted for hours. It should be noted that this meeting was just a day before Mansukh was found dead. Apart from this, ATS said that Vaze had multiple meetings on March 2 & 3 and few other officers could also be involved in the Mansukh Hiren case.

Mansukh Hiren's death case

The series of events came to light after Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA in connection with the case pertaining to the recovery of a gelatin sticks-laden SUV and a threat letter that was found abandoned near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence on February 25.

Days after the incident, the owner of the green Scorpio car in question, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek. Deceased owner Hiren's wife alleged that her husband's car was in possession of Sachin Vaze since November 2020. Vaze, who was the lead investigator in the case, was subsequently arrested after the case was handed over to the NIA.

As the Vazegate scandal continued to explode, Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to the Home Guard due to 'lapses' in the probe, as stated by the Maharashtra government. The former CP then made sensational allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that he had instructed Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore each month from pubs and bars and other sources.

(Image credit: PTI/Republic World)