Lakhimpur-Kheri Incident: Ashish Mishra Denies Presence At Spot Of Crime; Open To Probe

Under fire for the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident in which 4 farmers lost their lives, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra denied that he was present at the spot. He expressed willingness for a judicial inquiry into the matter and demanded that the culprits be punished. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Ashish Mishra asserted that he was present in the annual 'Dangal' event organised in the Banbirpur village when the ghastly incident took place.

Rejecting the allegation that he mowed down and shot dead farmers, Ashish Mishra remarked, "This is false. I was present at the primary school in the Banbirpur village where Dangal was organised from 9 am to the end of the programme. The biggest proof of this is that about 2500-3000 persons, administrative officials, wrestlers and shopkeepers were present. Hari Om was our driver who was killed at the spot. From our side, 6-7 persons are missing out of which 4 have been confirmed dead."

Earlier, his father and Union MoS Home defended Ashish Mishra and contended that the latter would not have been alive had he been in the car. Explaining the sequence of events, he told Republic TV, "This programme happens in our ancestral village every year. The Deputy CM was going there as the Chief Guest. We got information that farmers are doing a demonstration and trying to show black flags. So, the administration diverted our route. So, we were going through another route. Our party workers were coming to receive the Deputy CM. While they were on the way, there were attacked by rowdy elements among farmers".

"They threw stones at the cars after which they stopped. Thereafter, they were forcefully dragged from the cars and were beaten by lathis, dandas and swords. The death of three party workers has been confirmed. Our driver was killed. They burnt our car and pushed it from the road," Ajay Mishra added.

Correction: I was at *Banbirpur since 9 am till the end of the event. Allegations against me are completely baseless & I demand judicial inquiry of this matter and culprits should get punished: Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni on Lakhimpur Kheri incident pic.twitter.com/0cEgik3A6Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2021

What happened at Lakhimpur Kheri?

Farmers were protesting against the three farm laws ahead of an event in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur-Kheri district on October 3 where UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was invited as the Chief Guest. Since the morning, the protesters had gathered with black flags at the helipad in the Maharaja Agrasen Ground in Tikonia where Maurya was scheduled to land. Thereafter, violence erupted between farmers and BJP workers leaving 8 persons including 4 farmers dead and many others injured. As per the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra came with three vehicles around the time the farmers were dispersing from their protest.

It claimed, "He mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him. There were also shots fired, and one of the deaths was by this shooting by Ashish Mishra and his team". The SKM, which is the umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the agrarian laws, demanded that Ashish Mishra and others involved in the attack should be booked for murder besides seeking the ouster of Ajay Mishra from the Union Council of Ministers.

Terming the incident as very sad and unfortunate, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. While ADG LO, ACS Agriculture, IG Range and the Commissioner are present on the spot, Section 144 has been imposed and the entry of political leaders has been barred. High drama ensued on Monday morning as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained at Hargaon while she was on the way to Lakhimpur-Kheri.