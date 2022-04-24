Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra Surrenders Days After SC Quashed His Bail

Days after the Supreme Court quashed his bail in the Lakhimpur violence case, Ashish Mishra surrendered on Sunday. Given a week's time by the apex Court, MoS Ajay Mishra's son had stated that he would be surrendering on Monday, however, he surrendered a day in advance, purportedly to avoid the media glare.

Ashish, who is named the prime accused in the case, walked free on February 15 after spending over four months behind the bars after which numerous pleas were filed for the cancellation of his bail. Pronouncing the verdict on the pleas, Justice Surya Kant observed that the victims have been denied the right of hearing in the Allahabad HC which had granted bail to Ashish Mishra. Moreover, he stated that the HC had ignored past precedents and taken into account several irrelevant considerations.

In the wake of this, the bench directed Ashish Mishra to surrender within a week's time. It also remanded the case to the High Court and asked it to decide the matter afresh in the light of relevant considerations and after ensuring that the petitioners avail a fair hearing.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on 3 October 2021, leading to the death of eight persons including four farmers. On 17 November 2021, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness, and absolute impartiality" in the investigation.

It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers-- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh, and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel. The Opposition stepped up its attack on BJP after the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned conspiracy. On 14 December 2021, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the SC verdict, BJP spokesperson Anila Singh said, "Definitely, this order was anticipated. Whatever the Supreme Court has said will be honoured by everyone, whoever the person is. The court has asked him to surrender in 7 days. He will be doing so. As a BJP worker and an awakened citizen of this country, I have full faith in the judiciary and whatever decision has been made by the Supreme Court, that will be honoured by Ashish Mishra."