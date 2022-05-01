Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Farmers Union Under SKM To Visit Town On May 5 To Ensure Justice

Almost a week after MoS Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra, surrendered in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, as per the Supreme Court's directions, farmers' unions under the banner of SKM (Samyukta Kisan Morcha) announced that they will visit the town in Uttar Pradesh to ensure justice for farmers who were killed in the homicide last year. Harinder Singh Lakhowal, the General Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Morcha said on Saturday that farmer leaders will depart from Punjab on May 4 and join respective farmers from Rajasthan, UP and Haryana on the way to Lakhimpur Kheri.

On April 18, Mishra's bail plea was declined by the Supreme Court and he was ordered to return to the jail, after which, families of farmers killed in the clashes had hailed the apex court's decision, saying their faith in the judiciary has increased, as per news agency PTI. The top court had rejected Mishra's bail plea which was allowed by the Allahabad High Court and directed him to surrender within a week's time. Subsequently, Mishra surrendered on Sunday, April 23 to a local court in Lakhimpur.

Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed 8 persons

The case pertains to violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, 2021, which killed eight persons including four farmers who were staging protests against three contentious farm laws that the BJP-led Centre had introduced and against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's arrival in town. In a bid to ensure 'transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality' in the probe into the case against the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, the Supreme Court had appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain.

An SIT (special investigation team) was constituted, comprising three IPS officers, under the direction of CM Yogi Adityanath-led government but experienced severe backlash from the Opposition after the UP SIT attached a conspiracy angle to the case. The murdered victims included a journalist who was mowed down allegedly by vehicles carrying BJP workers. As per the FIR, Mishra was behind the wheels of the SUV cars that rammed over protestors on the site.