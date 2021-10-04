Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Heavy Traffic Brings Delhi Noida Direct Flyway To A Halt

Following the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, vehicle checking at the toll plaza in Noida were brought to a halt on Monday. Long lines of vehicles jammed on the Delhi Noida Direct flyway is now causing inconvenience to daily commuters. The police informed that each vehicle is now being checked as a precautionary measure while avoiding congestion.

The vehicles stuck on the toll plaza has now jammed the flyway completely. However, the police have informed that efforts to solve the congestion are underway. Ganesh Saha, DCP (Traffic), Gautam Buddh Nagar at the toll plaza on DND Flyway said, "As a precautionary measure, vehicles are being checked while ensuring that no congestion takes place. The traffic towards Delhi is normal. Efforts are on to ease the traffic towards Noida as well." Earlier today, the Delhi Police had issued a traffic advisory due to protests in the region over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Delhi Police releases travel advisory

As protests over the Lakhimpur violence intensified, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory to the commuters entering the National Capital from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. The statement read, “Due to the closure of National Highway 24 and National Highway 9 by Ghaziabad Police regarding protesters, the commuters'/ motorist coming from Sarai Kale Khan take an alternate route for Ghaziabad i.e. Vikas Marg via road No 57 A 'road No 56. Anand vihar and paper market for Ghaziabad and for Noida via D.N D."

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On Sunday, October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend, one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra — son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. Before the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to the horrifying act, farmers begin to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers — including Misra's driver.

Akhilesh Yadav is sitting on a dharna in front of his residence in Lucknow demanding justice for farmers who lost their lives while protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village.

(Image: ANI)