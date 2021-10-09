Lakhimpur-Kheri Violence: Man Driving Fortuner In Viral Video Arrested By UP Police

In a clinching development in the Lakhimpur-Kheri case, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the driver of the viral Toyota Fortuner car which was spotted on the day of the violence. Several images and videos of the vehicle, including a viral video of it rolling down the hill, had emerged from the day of the incident. The farmers had accused the Toyota Fortuner of mowing down protestors along with the other Mahindra Thar jeep.

A video had recently surfaced showing a police officer interrogating a man who claimed that he was sitting in the Toyota Fortuner. The video had been shared by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya. During the interrogation, the man claimed that the car belonged to Ankit Das-- nephew of late former Congress MP Akhilesh Das. Das is said to be close to Union Mos Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra- who is another accused in the case.

"This youth injured in the Lakhimpur accident is claiming in front of the police that Ankit Das, nephew of former Congress MP Akhilesh Das, is also in his Fortuner.‍ The children of Gandhi family, eager to go to Uttar Pradesh, will tell what the Congress leaders were doing in Lakhimpur?" Amit Malviya had questioned.

लखीमपुर दुर्घटना में घायल यह युवक पुलिस के सामने दावा कर रहा है कि काफिले में पूर्व कांग्रेस सांसद अखिलेश दास के भतीजे अंकित दास भी अपनी फार्च्‍यूनर गाड़ी में सवार थे।



उत्तर प्रदेश जाने के लिए आतुर गांधी परिवार के बच्चे ये बताएँगे की कांग्रेस नेता लखीमपुर में क्या कर रहे थे? pic.twitter.com/IKuaLNAVLs — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 6, 2021

Ashish Mishra quizzed by UP SIT

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra appeared before the UP SIT in connection with the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident on Saturday. Republic TV has accessed inside details of Mishra's questioning which suggest that the leader was grilled on his location during the time of the violence which left 8 people dead. As per sources, the police has quizzed Ashish Mishra on his location on October 3 and whether he has any evidence to prove that he was not at the spot when his vehicle mowed down farmers. He has been asked questions like - 'How true are the allegations against you' and 'Where were you during the time of the incident', which special mention to his location.

Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri ensued when farmers began protesting against the Farm Laws outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend on October 3. Claiming that Ashish Mishra shot down protestors and ran over them with his car, farmers resorted to stone-pelting and killed 4 BJP workers with lathis and swords.