Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SIT Takes Over Probe; Check Chronology Of Incident Here

On Tuesday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising six members was formed to investigate the Lakhimpur violence. Violence broke out in Lakhimpur when a jeep allegedly ran over eight people including four farmers, leading to their death. The farmers have claimed that Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra was behind the wheels of the jeep. The claim, however, has been refuted both by Ashish Mishra and Ajay Mishra.

Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra refutes claims

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Ashish Mishra asserted that he was not present at the site of the incident, as was continuously being claimed by the Opposition. Ashish said that he was in fact in his village, taking part in a Dangal, the evidence of which he said he had. In a message to those who have registered an FIR against him, Ashish said 'Truth will come out', exuding full faith in the Uttar Pradesh and the Central police.

"I was not there on the site of the incident, and I have evidence for the same. I was in my village- Balbirpur where an event of Dangal was organized. I was there from morning till late in the evening- until the event was over," Ashish Mishra said, adding that over 3,000 people had taken part in the event. "They were all recording videos. We have enough proof with us to prove that I was not there," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ajay Mishra had also made it clear that neither he nor his son Ashish was present at the site of the incident. "There is no evidence. It is very clear from photographs, the presence of thousands of people, CDR, and location of the phone establishes that neither my son nor I was at the site. We have no problems with any probe," the Union Minister had said.

Chronology of Lakhimpur violence

9:30 AM: Farmers from Lakhimpur and other districts of the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh started gathering in Lakhimpur, ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was to lay the foundation stone of government schemes in Lakhimpur. The police reached out to the protesting farmer in view of Maurya's arrival. However, the farmers refused to budge.

3:00 PM: A convoy of three cars, allegedly went to receive Maurya. The cars were stopped by the farmers, and during this time, a jeep allegedly being driven by Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra ran over the farmers. This led to violence between the two groups, leading to the death of 8, including 4 farmers.

6:30 PM: Police forces were deployed in the area. The internet services were also suspended in the district and borders were sealed to restrict political leaders from reaching the area.

8:30 PM: A case was registered against Ashish at Tikunia police station.