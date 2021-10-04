Lakhimpur-Kheri Violence: SKM Seeks President Kovind's Intervention; Puts Forth Demands

On Monday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur-Kheri district. The SKM is the umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the agrarian laws. In a letter addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, it alleged the involvement of the state government and the Centre in the incident.

It stated, "It is clear from these incidents that these persons sitting on constitutional posts are using their positions for planned violence against Annadatas doing peaceful agitation. This is a crime as per the laws of the country, against the Constitution and the country". The SKM also came down heavily on Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for exhorting the BJP cadre to retaliate violently against farmers protesting against the farm laws and demanded his resignation.

Here are SKM's demands to the President:

Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra should be immediately dismissed from his post and a case should be filed against him for inciting violence and spreading communal hatred

Ashish Mishra and his fellow goons should be immediately booked for murder and arrested immediately

The investigation of this incident should be done by an SIT under the supervision of the Supreme Court

Lakhimpur violence

Farmers were protesting against the three farm laws ahead of an event in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday where UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was invited as the Chief Guest. Since the morning, the protesters had gathered with black flags at the helipad in the Maharaja Agrasen Ground in Tikonia where Maurya was scheduled to land. Thereafter, violence erupted between farmers and BJP workers leaving 8 persons including 4 farmers dead and many others injured. As per the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra came with three vehicles around the time the farmers were dispersing from their protest.

It claimed, "He mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him. There were also shots fired, and one of the deaths was by this shooting by Ashish Mishra and his team". On the other hand, the Union MoS Home disputed that his son was at the site of the crime and blamed the protesters instead. According to Ajay Mishra, three BJP workers and a driver were killed by the protesters when their vehicle turned turtle following stone-pelting by farmers. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Ashish Mishra claimed that he was present in the annual 'Dangal' event organised in the Banbirpur village when the incident took place.