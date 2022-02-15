In Lakhimpur Kheri, SKM's 'Kakkaji' Questions PM Modi Over 'unfulfilled' Promises

In Lakhimpur Kheri and after a year-long farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Centre, in this regard, has not fulfilled its promises made to farmers. While stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not kept his word on the unrest, the SKM appealed to Uttar Pradesh to 'punish the BJP'.

During a press conference, SKM associate and farmer leader Shivkumar Sharma alias 'Kakkaji' said the government and PM Modi had tabled numerous assurances, including on the issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops but failed to realise the goals and deliver.

"Among the promises were that all cases lodged against protestors would be taken back, families of those who died during the agitation will get financial compensation, farmers will be kept out of the ambit of electricity bills," Sharma told PTI.

"There is no provision for punishment and penalty on stubble burning but assurance was given for removing the clause of punishment and the most important issue was a law to guarantee MSP but no committee has been formed yet for that also," he added.

'No committee on MSP formed': SKM

In addition, Sharma mentioned PM Modi's announcement on 19 November 2021, that a committee would be constituted on MSP and said that nothing has been done yet. He further outlined Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's remark in Parliament in the previous Session that the Centre is seeking permission for the committee from the Election Commission.

"A committee could have been formed on the basis of the announcement by the Prime Minister and there would be no effect on the Election Commission," he stated.

He went on to say that out of all five points that were to be achieved by the Centre and owing to the failure in realising those goals, the SKM observed 'betrayal day' on January 31. The day was marked across the nation and reached the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

"We do not ask anyone to vote for who but to punish the BJP. The farmer knows who to vote for. This is not our work to decide who will form the government. We will support the government in the same ratio the government supports us," he added.