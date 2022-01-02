Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Two More Farmers Arrested By SIT Over Lynching Of BJP Workers

In a recent update concerning the Lakhimpur violence case, two farmers have been arrested in connection with the First Information Report (FIR) number 220 lodged by Sumit Jaiswal. According to the Lakhimpur Police, the accused farmers Kamaljit Singh (29) and Kawaljit Singh alias Sonu (35) were hiding from the police after almost two months since the incident unfolded.

The Special Investigation Committee will present the accused before the magistrate and ask for remand custody. So far, six farmers have been arrested concerning the murder of BJP workers. In November last year, the special investigators had arrested four accused including Vichitra Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Avtar Singh, and Ranjit Singh. An FIR was registered against unknown farmers on charges of murder and inciting riots on the complaint of BJP worker Sumit Jaiswal.

Sumit Jaiswal himself is one of the 13 accused mentioned in FIR number 219 meanwhile Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is another accused.

How did the Lakhimpur Kheri violence unfold

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Centre's 3 farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present, one of the farmers was allegedly shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, and two farmers were killed after his car reportedly ran over them. Before the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to the horrifying act, farmers began pelting stones at the car which had overturned, killing four BJP workers - including Mishra's driver.

(Image: PTI)