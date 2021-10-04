Lakhimpur Kheri Violence | UP Govt Denies Permission To Channi's Chopper, Dy CM Lashes Out

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday sought permission from the Uttar Pradesh government to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in the aftermath of the violent clashes. In a letter, Punjab Government's Civil Aviation Director requested UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi to allow CM Channi's chopper to land in the state. According to the letter, the Punjab CM has expressed concern over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and wished to meet the kin of the deceased farmers.

The letter read, "As you are aware that due to the situation arising out of the incident and deaths of peacefully protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh, Hon'ble chief Minister wants to visit the concerned families to be with them in this hour of grief. It is requested that permission may kindly be granted for landing and taking of Chopper of Hon'ble Chief Minister. It is also requested that adequate arrangements may also be made so that the Hon'ble Chief Minister may meet with concerned families."

Punjab Govt's Civil Aviation director writes to UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi, informing him that CM Charanjit Singh Channi wants to visit Lakhimpur Kheri; seeks permission for landing of the CM's chopper pic.twitter.com/r6V9kRkmPK — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

'UP Govt can't stop us': Punjab Dy CM

As per the latest reports, the UP Government has denied permission to the Punjab CM to fly a chopper into the tension-ridden area. Speaking to Republic TV, Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa lashed out at the BJP vowing to reach the spot via road. "You have seen how a Minister provoked and ran over farmers protesting at the site. This is shameful. We will not cancel our plan, they can not stop us. We will go by road now and we will try to reach the spot," Randhawa told Republic TV.

"They are saying chopper can't come, we can't even come by regular flights. What happened to law and order when cars were run over. Political parties just want to go there to be with them in sadness. We are not going to provoke anyone, this is the terrible mindset of the BJP," he added.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. Farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.