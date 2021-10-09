Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Police Tightens Security Arrangement At MoS Teni's Residence

In a recent update to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Uttar Pradesh police have tightened the security arrangements outside Union MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's residence on Saturday, October 9. This development comes after the police summoned Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in connection to the death of eight people including four farmers who lost their lives while protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village. On October 4, the police had filed an FIR against Ashish Mishra for the murder of eight people.

The UP Police has arrested two accused identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey in connection with the case.

An umbrella body of several farmer unions, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, had alleged that Ashish Mishra arrived with three vehicles while farmers were getting ready to disperse from their protest site at the helipad and drew down farmers and at the end also attacked Tajinder Singh Virk, SKM leader, directly, by attempting to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra denied SKM's allegations and said he was not at the spot where the incident occurred.

Demanding justice for the victims, the SAD leader had called for the resignation of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra and the arrest of his son, Ashish Mishra. Further condemning the act, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also urged the resignation of the Minister.

Supreme Court conducts suo-moto hearing

On October 8, the Supreme Court had conducted a suo-moto hearing on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. A division bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for not arresting Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish, who is an accused in the case.

Senior Advocate & Queen's Counsel Harish Salve, appearing on behalf of the UP government, highlighted that the rigours of law will be applied against Mishra if he fails to turn up before the police on Saturday.

In response to CJI's request for a status report on the investigation conducted so far, the senior SC advocate, said, "The young man who is being targeted. We have given him notice. He has to show up at 11 am tomorrow. If the person does not come, rigour of law will take recourse".

(With ANI input)

