Lakhimpur Lynching: UP Police Releases Photos Of Lynchers; Seeks Details

Intensifying a probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case registered against farmers, the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday released three group photos to identify people involved in the violence on October 3.

Half a dozen photos of protestors attacking people with sticks and engaging in violence were released by the UP police on social media, seeking information about the rioters. The SIT has announced a reward for the informer and assured that their names would be kept secret. The police also shared contact numbers of officials to provide information.

"In connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, an SIT has been constituted for a thorough investigation of the said case. If you have any useful information/video clip/photo regarding the incident, please provide it on the e-mail-spkhi-up@nic.in," the Kheri police tweeted in Hindi.

The UP Police had on Monday arrested four more in connection to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 10.

Lakhimpur lynching case: Developments so far

Eight people including four farmers were killed in the October 3 violence during a farmers' protest in the Tikonia area in the district. The incident gave rise to a political controversy prior to the assembly elections in the state over the alleged involvement of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra, who is also one of the accused in the case.

The miscreant held on Monday has been identified as Sumit Jaiswal, Shishi Pal, Satya Prakash Tripathi alias Satyam, and Nandan Singh Bisht, the police informed. The UP police had on October 9 arrested MoS Mishra's son Ashish Mishra after he repeatedly tried dodging the police summons. According to FIR lodged by UP Police, Mishra along with some 15-20 unidentified accused have been booked under sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A, and 338 of the IPC.

Apart from an SIT, the state government constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months. Moreover, the UP police formed a nine-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to arrive. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle.

In retaliation, farmers resorted to pelting stones at the car, which took a turn, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries while section 144 was imposed throughout the district.