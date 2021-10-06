Lakhimpur: MVA Calls For A Strike In State It Governs; Wants 'Maharashtra Bandh' On Oct 11

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that natural disasters are putting a strain on the state's economy amid two spells of heavy showers and devastating floods in the past few months. Amid this situation, somewhat contrastingly, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, has called for a Maharashtra bandh on October 11 in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, NCP leader Jayant Patil said. He said that the MVA coalition members and their allied partners will take part in the bandh.

This development comes a day after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Rahul Gandhi and stated that united opposition is needed to save democracy in the nation. "Where is democracy? Is there any democracy left in this country...Democracy has been demolished in the country," Raut alleged.

The MVA's bandh demand, unusual as it is for a ruling alliance to call for a bandh in a state it governs, also comes against the backdrop of the Chief Minister clearly worrying over the state of the economy, which has had to deal with a year-long 'bandh' enforced by the COVID pandemic.

Netizens on Twitter were equally befuddled by the move, with one stating "There are state governments who destroy their own state’s economy to score points with central government."

"This is not acceptable, this affects poor ppl in Maharashtra. To support one others should not suffer. What is this logic? Your ministers have accounted wealth, what about ordinary citizens," another said.

Lakhimpur violence

Eight people, including four farmers, died on October 3's violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. The other four people include two BJP workers, a journalist and a driver. The violence erupted when around 2 SUVs ran over farmers who were protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit.

The incident has created mayhem among political parties with several of them rushing to the UP district to meet families of the victim farmers. Taking suo motu cognisance of Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Supreme Court will hear the matter on Thursday. The matter will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana. In the incident, an FIR has been already registered. However, no arrests have been made yet.