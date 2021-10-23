Lakhimpur Violence: 3 More Suspects Taken Into Custody; SIT Intensifies Investigation

Intensifying its probe into the Lakhimpur violence, the Crime Branch arrested three more persons- Mohit Trivedi, Dharmendra Singh and Rinku Rana on Saturday. They were allegedly present in a Mahindra Scorpio- one of the three cars which mowed down 4 farmers in Lakhimpur-Kheri on October 3. Until now, a total of 13 individuals have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with this case.

A day earlier, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra along with co-accused Ankit Das- late Congress MP Akhilesh Das' nephew, Shekhar Bharti and Latif were sent to police custody until October 24. On Monday, Sumit Jaiswal, Shishupal, Nandan Singh and Satya Prakash Tripathi were also taken into custody. While IPS officer Upendra Agarwal was transferred as the DIG of the Devipatan range, he will continue to head the Special Investigation Team which is probing the Lakhimpur violence.

Lakhimpur violence probe

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. Immediately after the horrific incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on October 4, Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons were booked under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A and 338.

Apart from an SIT, the state government constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months. Moreover, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case.

On October 13, a Congress delegation led by former party president Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind in connection with the Lakhimpur violence. Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, ex-Defence Minister AK Antony, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Wayanad MP demanded Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's resignation and an independent probe by two sitting Supreme Court judges. Gandhi made it clear that these are the demands of not just the bereaved families but also all the farmers protesting across India.