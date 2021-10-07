Lakhimpur Violence: MoS Home's Son Ashish Mishra Summoned; UP Police's Probe Ongoing

Update:

Lucknow range IG Lakshmi Singh informed that MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been summoned in relation to the Lakhimpur violence. Further, he informed that two persons had been arrested and that the autopsy report had revealed that no firearm injuries were found on the deceased. IG Lakshmi Singh categorically stated that no arrest has been made in relation to Ashish Mishra and said that the inquiry was ongoing.



In the latest development in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, sources have informed Republic TV that the UP Police has formed three teams to nab accused Ashish Misra, the son of MoS Ajay Misra Teni. Sources further stated that the UP Police have arrested 2 persons and have detained three others in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident. Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been named in the FIR into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The complainant, Jagjit Singh, in the FIR has claimed that farmers and labourers were peacefully protesting against Ajay Mishra and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at the playground of the Maharaja Agrasen Inter College on October 3 by showing black flags. Further, the FIR also mentions that three vehicles ferrying Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown persons drove towards the event venue in Banbirpur village at high speed at around 3 pm. The FIR also claims that Ashish Mishra was sitting on the left seat of his SUV.

Rahul & Priyanka demand Ashish Misra's arrest

On Wednesday, meeting the Lakhimpur farmers' families, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka, lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath govt demanding the arrest of accused Ashish Misra. Speaking to reporters outside the victims' home, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that an impartial probe into the issue was impossible if Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni remained in power.

SC directs UP govt to file status report on probe

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. CJI NV Ramana mentioned that advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda had written a letter to him urging the SC to take suo moto cognizance of the incident. Mentioning that he wanted it to be listed as a PIL, he clarified that the Registry had listed it as a suo moto case instead. Stressing that it was not an issue, he agreed that the Lakhimpur violence was unfortunate.

Appearing for the UP government, senior advocate Garima Prashad assured, "The entire incident will be properly looked into. Investigation is proceeding. We will file a report. FIR is there". After the CJI cited the grievance that the case is not being properly investigated, Prashad responded that a Commission of Inquiry has been formed. Moreover, Justice Surya Kant asked the Yogi Adityanath-led government to add details such as the name of the accused in the FIR and whether they have been arrested in the status report.

Towards the end of the hearing, the CJI told the counsel, "We received a message right now that the mother of a deceased is in critical condition, due to shock of the loss of son and is in need of urgent medical attention. Immediately communicate to your state government and take care. Provide all medical facilities".

(Image: ANI/PTI)