Lakhimpur Violence Accused Ashish Mishra Appears Before Police Day After Skipping Summons

A day after skipping the Uttar Pradesh Police's summons in connection with the Lakhimpur violence probe, Ashish Mishra reached the Crime Branch office on Saturday. This comes even as speculation was rife that Mishra has fled to Nepal. As per sources, the police is likely to question him on his location at the time of the incident and whether he has any evidence to prove that he was not at the spot. Moreover, he is likely to be quizzed on if he visited the spot before or after the violence happened.

#WATCH Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra arrives at Crime Branch office, Lakhimpur



He was summoned by UP Police in connection with Lakhimpur violence. pic.twitter.com/g6wMpHYOKr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2021

Sources added that Mishra shall also be grilled on whom did he send to receive UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and whether the Mahindra Thar vehicle involved in the incident belongs to him. The appearance of the Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son comes in the wake of the Supreme Court pulling up the UP government for not arresting him. A division bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli was hearing a plea based on the letter written by advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda.

Dissatified with the investigation so far, the CJI observed, "What is the message that we are sending? In normal circumstances, if 302 case (murder case) is registered what will police do? Go and arrest the accused"! Directing Queen's Counsel Harish Salve to suggest an alternative agency that can conduct the probe, the SC adjourned the matter to October 20.

Lakhimpur violence probe

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. Immediately after the horrific incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on Monday, Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons have been booked under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A and 338.

Apart from an SIT, the state government constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months. Moreover, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case. So far, the police have arrested two suspects- Luvkush and Ashish Pandey.