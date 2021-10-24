Lakhimpur Violence: Accused Ashish Mishra Shifted To Govt Hospital Over Suspected Dengue

In a development to the Lakhimpur violence case, the main accused Ashish Mishra son of MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra has been shifted to a government hospital due to suspected dengue. Mishra was earlier lodged in district jail and now his blood sample has been sent for confirmation of dengue. The violent incident claimed the lives of 8 persons including 4 farmers.

A senior jail official confirmed the development to ANI:

Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident: Main accused Ashish Mishra, who is currently lodged in district jail has been shifted to a govt hospital due to suspected dengue, a senior jail official said his blood sample has been sent for confirmation of dengue. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 24, 2021

Lakhimpur violence case: Details of the probe

The Crime Branch on Saturday arrested three more persons- Mohit Trivedi, Dharmendra Singh and Rinku Rana. They were allegedly present in a Mahindra Scorpio- one of the three cars which mowed down 4 farmers in Lakhimpur-Kheri on October 3. Until now, a total of 13 individuals have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with this case.

Prior to that, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra along with co-accused Ankit Das- late Congress MP Akhilesh Das' nephew, Shekhar Bharti and Latif were sent to police custody until October 24. On Monday, Sumit Jaiswal, Shishupal, Nandan Singh and Satya Prakash Tripathi were also taken into custody. While IPS officer Upendra Agarwal was transferred as the DIG of the Devipatan range, he will continue to head the Special Investigation Team which is probing the Lakhimpur violence.

Lakhimpur violence: What exactly happened

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri when protesting farmers were starting a demonstration on October 3. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised justice and immediately constituted a Special Investigative Team (SIT) and a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava. As per a notification issued on October 6, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months. Moreover, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case.