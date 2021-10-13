Lakhimpur Violence: Ashish Mishra Denied Bail; Ankit Das Sent To Police Custody

MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was denied bail by a court on Wednesday in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. According to senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav, Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram rejected the bail applications of Ashish Mishra and his alleged accomplice Ashish Pandey.

A prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy, Ashish Mishra was arrested by the special investigation team on October 9 after 12 hours of questioning. He was later sent to three days in police custody till Otover 15.

One Ankit Das, who is said to be a close friend of Ashish Mishra, was also sent to judicial custody by Lakhimpur CJM Court till October 22. The Crime Branch had submitted an application to take Das on remand to probe his role in the October 3 violence. The investigation committee sought 14 days of police custody of Ankit Das and his driver.

Das had appeared before the SIT at the crime branch office for interrogation earlier in the day. He is the nephew of former minister Akhilesh Das, and the owner of the black SUV which allegedly knocked down the four farmers in Lakhimpur. The court also remanded Shekhar Bharti who was arrested on Tuesday, in police custody for three days.

Uproar over Lakhimpur violence

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers, three BJP workers, and 1 journalist. The incident triggered widespread outrage in the country, with numerous politicians visiting the district to express solidarity with the farmers. Holding a series of protests in the election-going state, the Opposition has demanded the resignation of Minister of State for Home, besides the arrest of Ashish Mishra.

The Union Minister's son was arrested seven days after the incident took place, following the Supreme Court's intervention.

On Wednesday, a Congress delegation led by former party president Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind in connection with the Lakhimpur violence. The Wayanad MP demanded Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's resignation and an independent probe by two sitting Supreme Court judges.

