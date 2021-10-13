Lakhimpur Violence: Congress Delegation Meets President; Demands Probe By 2 SC Judges

On Wednesday, a Congress delegation led by former party president Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind in connection with the Lakhimpur violence. Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, ex-Defence Minister AK Antony, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Wayanad MP demanded Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's resignation and an independent probe by two sitting Supreme Court judges. Already, Ashish Mishra has been arrested and sent to police remand till October 15.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Some days ago, we went to the homes of the kin of those who were crushed. They told us that they have two demands. First, they want justice. They want that the person who has committed these murders should be punished. They also said that murderer's father is India's Home Minister. Until that person remains a Minister, a proper probe and justice is not possible. We told this to the President of India. We told him that this is not merely the voice of these families but also every farmer's voice that is being throttled."

"In this country, the hope for justice must never be distinguished. From what we have seen so far, the government is sending a message to the country that you will not get justice. If you are poor, farmer, woman, there is no law and justice for you. If you are from a ruling party and a BJP Minister, the law will not be applicable to you," Priyanka Vadra said expressing hope that President Kovind would pursue their recommendations.

A delegation of the Indian National Congress leaders comprising Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Shri A.K. Antony, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shri Rahul Gandhi and Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/LAOsJ5nfH6 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 13, 2021

Investigation into Lakhimpur violence

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. Immediately after the horrific incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on October 4, Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons were booked under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A and 338.

Apart from an SIT, the state government constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months. Moreover, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case.

The appearance of the Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son before the police on October 9 came in the wake of the Supreme Court pulling up the state government for not arresting him. Dissatisfied with the investigation so far, the CJI observed, "What is the message that we are sending? In normal circumstances, if 302 case (murder case) is registered what will police do? Go and arrest the accused"! Directing Queen's Counsel Harish Salve to suggest an alternative agency that can conduct the probe, the SC adjourned the matter to October 20.