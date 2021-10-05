Lakhimpur Violence: Eye Witness Tells Republic He Would've Died If He Didn't Flee Spot

In the latest development, a man who was a part of the violence that broke out at the farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri claimed that he would have been killed by the mob if he had not fled the spot. Speaking to Republic Media Network on Tuesday, the man said, "I would have been killed if I didn't escape, the mob was violent and pelting stones," adding that over a thousand people were present at the protest site.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Lakhimpur incident. Deadly chaos erupted in Lakhimpur when a jeep ran over few farmers, leading to the death of four. The farmers have alleged that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra's convoy was involved in the incident. A claim that has been refuted by both Ajay Mishra and his son.

Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra refutes claims

Talking to Republic, Ashish Mishra said, "I was not there on the site of the incident, and I have evidence for the same. I was in my village- Balbirpur where an event of Dangal was organized. I was there from morning till late in the evening- until the event was over."

MoS Ajay Mishra, on several occasions, has made it clear that his son was not present at the incident site. "There is no evidence. It is very clear from photographs, the presence of thousands of people, CDR, and location of the phone establishes that neither my son nor I was at the site. We have no problems with any probe," the Union Minister had said.

Lakhimpur violence

The farmers were reportedly demonstrating against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya when the incident took place. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has claimed of the four farmers, a farmer died due to bullet injuries. The other four casualties, MoS claimed, include three BJP workers and a driver.

The Lakhimpur violence has led to pretests in several states including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has demanded the arrest of the Union Minister's son. Meanwhile, according to Republic sources, Rahul Gandhi will head towards Lakhimpur.