Lakhimpur Violence: MoS Ajay Mishra's Son Claims He Wasn't At Spot; 'Truth Will Come Out'

Son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra on Tuesday broke silence on the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Ashish asserted that he was not present at the site of the incident, as was continuously being claimed by the Opposition. Ashish said that he was in fact in his village, taking part in a Dangal, the evidence of which he said he had. In a message to those who have registered an FIR against him, Ashish said 'Truth will come out', exuding full faith in the Uttar Pradesh and the Central police.

''Wasn't there at the site of the incident,' says Ajay Mishra' son

"I was not there on the site of the incident, and I have evidence for the same. I was in my village- Balbirpur where an event of Dangal was organized. I was there from morning till late in the evening- until the event was over," Ashish Mishra said, adding that over 3,000 people had taken part in the event. "They were all recording videos. We have enough proof with us to prove that I was not there," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ajay Mishra had also made it clear that neither he nor his son Ashish was present at the site of the incident. "There is no evidence. It is very clear from photographs, the presence of thousands of people, CDR and location of the phone establishes that neither my son nor I was at the site. We have no problems with any probe," the Union Minister had said.

The statements of Ajay and Ashish Mishra come after a video of the horrific Lakhimpur-Kheri violence was shared by opposition parties including Congress and AAP. The 29-second video shows a car travelling at high speed mowing down farmers who are protesting peacefully.

.@narendramodi जी आपकी सरकार ने बग़ैर किसी ऑर्डर और FIR के मुझे पिछले 28 घंटे से हिरासत में रखा है।



अन्नदाता को कुचल देने वाला ये व्यक्ति अब तक गिरफ़्तार नहीं हुआ। क्यों? pic.twitter.com/0IF3iv0Ypi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 5, 2021

8 persons including 4 farmers were killed in violence that broke out in the Lakhimpur Kheri district during a farmers' protest when a jeep allegedly ran over protesting farmers when they were demonstrating against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village. The farmers claimed that it was Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra who was behind the wheels of the jeep.