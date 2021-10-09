Lakhimpur Violence: MoS Home's Son Ashish Mishra Arrested By UP Police SIT

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh SIT on Saturday for his alleged violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people died including four farmers. Earlier in the day, Ashish appeared before the Special Investigation Team in connection with October 3 incident.

"Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. He will be produced before the cour," DIG Upendra Agarwal, Saharanpur, said.

During interrogation, the cops quizzed Ashish Mishra on his location when the violence broke out and whether he has any evidence to support his claim. He was reportedly asked questions like- 'Where were you during the time of the incident?' and 'How true are the allegations against you?'

According to FIR lodged by UP Police, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son and 15-20 unidentified accused have been booked under sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A and 338 of the IPC. Apart from SIT, the state government has also formed a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence.

Meanwhile, the UP Police has already arrested two accents in the case- Luvkush and Ashish Pandey.

Lakhimpur Violence

A total of eight people died in violence that erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. It has been alleged that Ashish Mishra ran over protesting farmers in the district on October 3. In retaliation, farmers pelted stones and killed two BJP workers, one driver and a journalist. However, Ashish has denied allegations and claimed that he was not presented in the incident spot.