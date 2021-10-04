Lakhimpur Violence: Police-farmer Breakthrough; Ex-gratia, Jobs & Judge-led Probe Ordered

In a major breakthrough between farmers and the Yogi administration, UP govt on Monday, announced that it will give Rs 45 lakhs to the 4 farmers' families who lost their lives in Lakhimpur on Sunday. Addressing a joint press conference flanked by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar added that Rs 10 lakhs will be given to injured, a govt job for families' kin and probe headed by a retired High Court judge. Farmers have now allowed the police to take the victims' bodies for post-mortem after being assured of arrests soon.

Govt-farmer talks breakthrough

"Govt will give Rs 45 lakhs & a govt job to the families of 4 farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaint. Retired high court judge will probe the matter. Leaders of political parties have not been allowed to visit the district because Section 144 of CrPC is in place. However, members of farmer unions are allowed to come here", said ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar. The breakthrough occured after five rounds of talks between farmers led by Rakesh Tikait and police officials in Lakhimpur.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. Farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

Moreover, bodies of the four deceased farmers are kept at the spot itself as farm leaders said that last rites will not be performed until their demands are met. SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought an SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide future course of action for the farmers' protest.

On the other hand, Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish Misra have refuted farmers' allegations, blaming the farmers for the death of 4 BJP workers in the scuffle. A case has been registered against the minister and his son by UP police. While section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur and all politicians are banned from visiting the area, several leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Sanjay Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav have been detained while enroute to Lakhimpur.