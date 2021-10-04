Lakhimpur Violence: Section 144 Imposed, Entry Of Politicians Banned Amid Eight Deaths

Acting on the rising tensions in Lakhimpur, section 144 has been imposed in the district on Sunday night along with additional police deployment. Entry of political leaders into the district has been banned and heavy deployment of police has been made in surrounding districts too. Opposition leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda (Congress), Sanjay Singh (AAP) and Chandrashekhar Azad (Bhim Army) have been detained enroute to Lakhimpur, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been placed under house arrest in Lucknow where clashes resulted in eight deaths on Sunday.

Lakhimpur put under section 144

Speaking about the event, Lakhimpur DM Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya said, "Four farmers and four others have died (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident). The probe is underway. It's an unfortunate incident, should not be politicised".

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. Farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought a SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide future course of action for the farmers' protest.