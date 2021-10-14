Lakhimpur Violence: SIT To Recreate Crime Scene With Ashish Mishra & 3 Other Accused Today

On Thursday, the SIT probing the Lakhimpur violence will recreate the crime scene with the accused- Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das, Latif and Shekhar Bharti. This assumes significance as this is the last day of the police custody of Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son. Huge police presence and deployment of the Rapid Action Force is expected at the site of the incident, sources revealed. A day earlier, late Congress MP Akhilesh Das' nephew Ankit Das and his gunman Latif were arrested after hours of questioning by the SIT chief Deputy Inspector General Upendra Agarwal.

Thereafter, the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded Das, his driver Shekhar Bharti and Latif to police custody till October 17. The businessman was allegedly in one of the three cars which mowed down 4 farmers in Lakhimpur. In the viral video, a man is heard telling the police that he travelled with Das in a Toyota Fortuner which is reportedly registered on the name of the latter.

Lakhimpur violence probe

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. Immediately after the horrific incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on October 4, Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons were booked under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A and 338.

Apart from an SIT, the state government constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months. Moreover, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case.

On Wednesday, a Congress delegation led by former party president Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind in connection with the Lakhimpur violence. Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, ex-Defence Minister AK Antony, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Wayanad MP demanded Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's resignation and an independent probe by two sitting Supreme Court judges. Gandhi made it clear that these are the demands of not just the bereaved families but also all the farmers protesting across India.