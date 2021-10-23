Lakhimpur Violence: SKM Questions 'unusual' Transfer Of SIT Head; Wants SC-monitored Probe

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government transferred the SIT chief probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha farmers union reiterated its demand for a Supreme Cout-monitored investigation into the October 3 incident.

On Friday, the Yogi Adityanath government transferred IPS officer Upendra Agarwal as the DIG of the Devipatan range, but he will continue to head the Special Investigation Team which is probing the Lakhimpur violence.

"The UP Government is reported to have clarified that Agarwal will continue to head the SIT despite the transfer. This unusual and unexpected move was made, even though it was pulled up by the Supreme Court for 'dragging its feet' in the last hearing. SKM demands once again that the investigation should be directly monitored by Supreme Court before justice stands fully compromised," the farmers' body said in a press release on Saturday.

Citing the government's 'conflict of interest' in the case, the SKM threatened to is intensify its protests demanding the arrest of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish is one of the prime accused in the violence.

The case refers to the October 3 clashes that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. Until now, a total of 13 individuals including Ashish Mishra have been arrested by the UP police in connection with this case.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha holds rail roko protest

Earlier on October 18, the SKM held a six-hour-long nationwide ‘rail roko' agitation demanding the resignation of Union Minister for Ajay Mishra Teni. The umbrella body of farmers' unions disrupted major rail routes, severely affecting railway services in Punjab and Haryana.

On October 13, a Congress delegation led by former party president Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind in connection with the Lakhimpur violence. Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, ex-Defence Minister AK Antony, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Wayanad MP demanded Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's resignation and an independent probe by two sitting Supreme Court judges. Gandhi made it clear that these are the demands of not just the bereaved families but also all the farmers protesting across India.