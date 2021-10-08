Lakhimpur Violence: UP Police Forms 9-member Monitoring Committee As Probe Intensifies

The Uttar Pradesh Police has formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with the Lakhimpur violence case. As per the FIR registered on October 4, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown persons were named as accused. They were booked under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 279 (rash driving), 302 (murder), 304A (death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

The committee will comprise 10th Battalion PAC Barabanki commandant Sunil Kumar Singh, ASP Kheri Arun Kumar Singh, Mitaul Kheri CO Sandeep Singh, Gola CO Sanjay Nath Tiwari, Kheri Crime Branch Inspector Vidya Ram Diwakar, Kheri Police Station SHO Siya Ram Verma and Kheri Public Grievances Cell in-charge Dharm Prakash Shukla. Sub-Inspector Shiv Kumar who is the SWAT in-charge of Kheri will act as the technical assistant to the committee. So far, the police have arrested two suspects- Luvkush and Ashish Pandey.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Lucknow IG Laxmi Singh remarked, "Two people are being questioned. They've confirmed the role of three others who are dead. Technically, they have also been accounted for. These people are giving a lot of information". Meanwhile, Ashish Mishra has been asked to appear at the Reserve Police Lines in Lakhimpur Kheri at 10 am on October 8.

UP govt constitutes Commission of Inquiry

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. Immediately after the horrific incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. While the Samyukta Kisan Morcha have blamed Ashish Mishra for killing the farmers, he and his father have denied the charges.

Amid pressure from the opposition, the state government constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, Governor Anandiben Patel exercised powers conferred by Section 3 of the Commissions of Enquiry Act to appoint this inquiry panel whose headquarters will be based in Lakhimpur-Kheri. Most importantly, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months.

The commission shall be deemed to be a civil court and will have the power to require any person to furnish information pertaining to the subject matter of the inquiry. Offences committed before it such as the omission to produce a document, refusing oath or affirmation when duly required, refusing to answer questions, refusing to sign a statement and intentional insult in a judicial proceeding may be forwarded to a magistrate for trial. The panel or a gazetted officer authorised by it shall also have the right to enter any place and seize documents related to the subject matter of the inquiry.