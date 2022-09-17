Lakhs Of Mothers Blessing Me Today: PM Modi, Says Women Of New India Breaking The Glass Ceiling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he enjoys the blessings of “lakhs of mothers” and described women as his biggest strength and inspiration.

Addressing a convention of self-help groups at Karahal in Sheopur district after releasing three of the eight cheetahs flown in from Namibia earlier in the day into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park, PM Modi said his mother would be very much pleased with the outpouring of blessings from women.

The prime minister said if he is not occupied with anything important he prefers to celebrate his birthday with his mother, who lives in Gandhinagar, to seek her blessings.

PM Modi also said normally he doesn't remember his birthday, but on Saturday he was blessed by lakhs of women, which will make his mother very happy.

“Just now, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar spoke about my birthday. Normally, I don't remember it. If not engaged with anything important I prefer to seek my mother's blessings on the occasion; today so many mothers of Madhya Pradesh have blessed me,” Modi, who turned 72 on Saturday, told the large gathering of women.

The rest five cheetahs were released in the special enclosure at the KNP by Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav and other leaders.

Modi said cheetahs were brought to the KNP as the country has a lot of faith in local people. He said he was confident that people will ensure the protection and conservation of cheetahs and not break his trust.

In his address, the prime minister asked people to stand at their place to welcome cheetahs as a mark of respect for the people of Namibia and to thank them for fulfilling the long-pending wish of Indians.

"Why the decision to bring cheetahs to KNP was taken?.... They were handed over to you because of our faith in you. I believe you will be ready to face problems but won't allow harming the cheetahs," he said.

Referring to women's power, the prime minister said irrespective of the field, if women's representation is increased, success is guaranteed.

“Swacch Bharat Abhiyan became successful as it was led by women,” he said.

The prime minister said his government has made all kinds of efforts to strengthen women's SHGs in the last eight years.

He said more than eight crore women are associated with SHGs and the government aims to get at least one woman from each poor family on SHGs.

"To ensure the role of women in the rural economy and to explore new possibilities for them, the government is continuously working. Products made by them are being provided to a larger market through the 'One-district-one-product' scheme," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said the Centre has decided to serve at least one dish made from coarse cereals to the visiting foreign dignitaries.

He said financial empowerment of women ensures that their role in society is also strengthened.

Observing that his government has opened all doors which were earlier closed for women, the prime minister said, "Today, daughters are not only taking admission in Sainik schools but are also joining armed forces and becoming commandos".

There has been a massive difference between India in the last century and the present Naya Bharat in the form of women's power, Modi said.

"In the New India, women are flying their flags high from Panchayat Bhavan to Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the PM said apparently referring to Droupadi Murmu joining the office of President in July.

“Women all over - mothers and sisters - are my strength and inspiration,” he said.

The prime minister said SHGs have now become national-level help groups as they are committed to playing an important role in making a developed and aatmanirbhar (self-dependent) India.

"Our government has opened the closed door for daughters. They are now enrolling in Sainik Schools, becoming police commandos and getting recruited into the Army," he said.

Referring to the PM Awas Yojana and Ujjawala scheme, the PM said since 2014 the country has been engaged in enhancing the dignity of women and solving the challenges faced by them.

"All are well aware of troubles faced in the absence of toilets and the troubles caused by wood smoke in the kitchen. By building more than 11 crore toilets in the country, providing gas connections to more than 9 crore 'Ujjwalas', and providing water from the tap to crores of families, the life of women has been made easier," he said.

A large number of members of SHGs came in buses from adjoining districts to attend the event.

On the occasion, the prime minister launched skill centres for women and handed a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to a woman member of Maruti Nandan SHG.

