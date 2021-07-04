Lakshadweep Admin Denies Entry To Congress Leaders; Claims 'Mingling May Spread COVID'

Turmoil continues to boil in Lakshadweep as the local administration denied entry to Congress leaders on Saturday, stating that their visit "for political activities" will "disturb" the peaceful atmosphere. Citing COVID spread, the admin added that these leaders "mingling" with a large number of people of the islands may "lead to further COVID spread in the islands". Lakshadweep has been witnessing massive protests since sweeping changes introduced by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

Lakshadweep admin blocks Congress leaders' entry

Additional District Magistrate S Asker Ali, in his order denying permission for Congress leaders T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden MP, and C R Rakesh Sharma, the national legal advisor of All India Fishermen Congress party, to enter the islands, said their purpose of visit "appears to be a political action". The order read, "it is stated that the proposed visit of MPs from Kerala to Lakshadweep is likely to cause unrest in the islands as the political parties and leaders from mainland have been making attempts to instigate local people, political parties/activists, social workers and people from different walks of life to oppose all administrative actions and to agitate against the Administration". Previously in June, CPI MP Binoy Viswam was allegedly denied entry to Lakshadweep by the admin citing COVID.

The Lakshadweep row

Opposing the new rules imposed by Patel, Congress has sought Patel's removal claiming that he imposed a series of "authoritarian measures" since his appointment on December 2, 2020. Meanwhile, CPI(M) has held Patel responsible for the current surge in COVID-19 cases due to the scrapping of mandatory quarantine for travellers. The Opposition has claimed that Patel was trying to “saffronise the island” where almost 95% population is Muslim, with senior MPs like Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi seeking revocation of the changes. Kerala has already passed a resolution against the new changes.

Similarly, BJP's Lakshadweep unit president Mohammad Kasim backed the local protests in the island against the new regulations, saying the party will work towards removing them. Reports state that several miffed BJP leaders have also resigned in process in protest against the administration's unilateral decisions and Centre's indifference to it. In response, Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that he will be resolving the locals' concerns. Locals have been staging hunger strikes, dharnas, effigy burning and underwater protests against the changes. The admin has maintained that the new changes was to develop Lakshadweep as the next Maldives as the development done till date in Lakshadweep was not commensurate of its potential.

What are Patel's 'objectionable' decisions?

Altering COVID SOPs leading to COVID case surge

Ban on the slaughter, transportation, buying and selling of beef products

Lifting the ban on alcohol consumption

Demolishing the sheds where fishermen stored nets and other equipment citing violation of the Coast Guard Act

A new Goonda Act

Disqualifying Panchayat members with more than two children from elections

Mandating the use of Mangalore port instead of the Beypore port for freight transit

Termination of casual and contractual labourers' jobs in govt

(With PTI Inputs)