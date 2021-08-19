Lakshadweep Admin Disengages 111 Contract Staff As Monsoons Begin & Tourism Season Ends

Lakshadweep's Society for Promotion of Nature Tourism and Sports (SPORTS) on Wednesday disengaged 111 contractual staff in its units for one month. The decision was made based on the financial condition and actual requirements in the department. The order for disengagement of excess staff came with the onset of monsoons along with the closure of tourist season on the island.

Managing Director of SPORTS and Lakshadweep District Collector, S Asker Ali, issued the order for disengagement stating the seasonal fall of tourism as the reason. "Upon the closure of tourist season on the onset of monsoon and consequently no tourism-based activities at SPORTS Units, the society has decided to disengage 111 contractual staffs whose services are not required in the units presently,” the order stated. The official statement from the society also noted that Lakshadweep has had no tourism-based activities since March 2021.

The society also informed that the tourism sector has been largely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It claimed that there was near to no tourism activities in the last year. "We were able to operate tourism-based activities for a limited period only," the statement said. SPORTS further informed the practice of disengagement of contract staff members during the tourist off-season is not new. It claimed that it is a normal practice carried on in the past too.

Lakshadweep imposes travel restrictions due to rise in COVID cases

Earlier on August 12, the Lakshadweep administration imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people travelling from the island to the mainland due to the severe COVID-19 situation in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The district collector’s office had also asked the authorities responsible for overlooking the travel to allow permission to only travellers with an essential reason to visit the mainland. The district administration had informed that all travellers reaching the island from the mainland must undergo seven days mandatory quarantine at the institutional quarantine facilities provided by the administration or in their respective houses.

The Lakshadweep Islands were a COVID-19 free zone of India until mid-January this year. The residents and the politicians of the islands criticised the administration for their relaxed approach to the quarantine rules in December 2020 as this caused a sudden spike in the infection. The administration's old standard operating procedure (SOP) had stipulated seven days quarantine for people in Kochi before taking an RT-PCR test for the travel. After arriving in Agatti also, they had to undergo another 14-day quarantine.

