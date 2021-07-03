Lakshadweep Administration Orders Education Department In Kochi To Relocate To Islands

The Lakshadweep administration ordered education department officials in Kochi to relocate to the islands on Friday, July 2. The Lakshadweep administration's Directorate of Education has also requested its education officer in Kochi to relocate all office materials such as electronic equipment, furniture, and files handled by five of its employees from Kochi to the islands. Several departments of the Lakshadweep administration operate out of a Kochi office.

Lakshadweep admin orders education dept to shift

The judgment has been criticized by Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal PP, who claimed that it will have a negative impact on roughly 4,000 students from the islands studying at various educational institutions in Kerala. He also claims that the judgment will be challenged in court. According to the directive, the officials, who include an accountant, a stenographer, two clerical employees, and an MSE, must relocate consequent with the decision to rationalize the staff of the Education Office, Kochi. The education officer in Kochi has been directed to relieve the staff and report to Rakesh Singhal Danics, the director of education, in seven days.

Mohammed Faizal PP noted, "With the new decision, the students studying in Thiruvananthapuram or other parts of India now need to travel to Lakshadweep to solve their problems. Otherwise, they would only need to travel to Kochi to meet their education and resolve their issues and go back."

Praful Khoda Patel made decision without consulting: Faizal

Faizal stated that the administration's education office has been operating out of Kochi for the past three years and that it was established to provide convenient access to students studying on the mainland. The move was also referred to as an "unwanted action" by Faizal. He further claimed that the island administrator, Praful Khoda Patel, made the decision without consulting any representatives from the local community or the Lakshadweep district panchayat's standing committee on education.

Residents have been protesting against Praful Khoda Patel's reforms on the island for the past month. Residents argue that measures are being applied without respect for the people of the islands. The protests, according to the Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF), will continue until the administration reverses the actions.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI