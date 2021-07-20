Lakshadweep Crisis Raked Up In LS, Govt Says ‘welfare Of People At Centre Of Activities’

As the faceoff between locals and Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel continues, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that the government keeps the welfare of the people at the center of all its activities. Stating that the identification of problems faced by the people is a continuous process, the MHA said that the government takes appropriate action to resolve them from time to time.

Earlier, Lakshadweep locals in June had held a 12-hour-long massive hunger strike in an attempt to protest against the unilateral changes imposed by Praful Khoda Patel.

Lakshadweep Admin opposes plea seeking recall of draft refutes

On July 13, the Lakshadweep administration had opposed NCP MP PP Mohammed Faizal's plea seeking recall of the contentious draft regulations before the Kerala High Court. The Lok Sabha member had sought a direction to not implement them until the residents of the island can give more objections and the COVID-19 norms are being followed.

Meanwhile, in a counter-affidavit, the Union Territory administration had argued that the writ petition was not maintainable as the draft regulations are yet to become law.

It had noted, “The Ministry of Home Affairs, as well as the Ministry of Law and Justice, will analyze the draft regulations meticulously and seek clarifications from the administration, if required. Only if the regulations are approved after the scrutiny, the same will be placed before the Union Cabinet for consideration.” “Only if the cabinet approves the regulations, the Hon’ble President of India will be requested to promulgate the same,” it added.

Lakshadweep crisis

Opposing the new rules imposed by Praful Khoda Patel, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had earlier written to President of India Ram Nath Kovind. In his letter, Venugopal has sought Patel's removal. He had said that Patel had imposed a series of "authoritarian measures", after his appointment on December 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) held Patel responsible for the current surge in the COVID cases across the island as he had scarpped mandatory quarantine for the travellers. The Opposition said that Patel was trying to saffronise the island, where 95 per cent population is Muslim, with senior MPAs like Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi seeking revocation of the changes. It is important to mention here that Kerala has already passed a resolution against the new changes.

What are Patel's 'objectionable' decisions?

Altering COVID SOPs leading to COVID case surge.

Ban on the slaughter, transportation, buying and selling of beef products.

Lifting the ban on alcohol consumption.

Demolishing the sheds where fishermen stored nets and other equipment citing violation of the Coast Guard Act.

A new Goonda Act.

Disqualifying Panchayat members with more than two children from elections.

Mandating the use of Mangalore port instead of the Beypore port for freight transit.

Termination of casual and contractual labourers' jobs in government.

