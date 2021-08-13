Lakshadweep Imposes Travel Restrictions To Mainland Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

The Lakshadweep administration has imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people travelling from the island to the mainland due to the severe COVID-19 situation in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Lakshadweep District Collector S Asker Ali issued an order on Thursday, August 12, and said, "Considering the circumstances, local residents of Lakshadweep islands are hereby advised to avoid all unnecessary travel to the mainland." The district collector’s office has also asked the authorities responsible for overlooking the travel to allow permission to only travellers with an essential reason to visit the mainland. The islands have points from where one can enter, Kochi and Kozhikode in Kerala and Mangaluru in Karnataka. Currently, there are only 40 active cases on the island and the COVID-19 situation is under control, said the administration.

What are the rules for the travellers?

The district administration issued a statement saying that all the travellers reaching the island from the mainland must undergo seven days mandatory quarantine at the institutional quarantine facilities provided by the administration or in their respective houses provided that there is a separate room with a washroom. After the end of their quarantine, they must be tested negative by the local health department. For those who have completed both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccination 14 days prior to their travel from the mainland, they are only required to quarantine for three days upon their arrival. The administration said that either they must either show a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate or they must provide a discharge certificate for those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few months. They will be tested again after three days of quarantine.

The Lakshadweep Islands were a COVID-19 free zone of India until mid-January this year. The residents and the politicians of the islands criticised the administration for their relaxed approach to the quarantine rules in December 2020 as this caused a sudden spike in the infection. The administration's old standard operating procedure (SOP) had stipulated seven days quarantine for people in Kochi before taking an RT-PCR test for the travel. After arriving in Agatti also, they had to undergo another 14-day quarantine.

(With PTI inputs)