Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal's Lok Sabha Membership Restored Ahead Of SC Hearing

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday restored the membership of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal. The decision to restore his Lok Sabha membership comes hours before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear his plea challenging the Lok Sabha Secretariat's refusal to revoke his disqualification despite the stay on his conviction.

A notice by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on January 13 chalked out the disqualification of Faizal from the Lower House of the Parliament based on his conviction in an attempt to murder case by a session court in Kavaratti. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail and a one lakh monetary penalty was also imposed on the Nationalist Congress Party leader by the Sessions court.

Conviction suspended by the Kerala HC

According to sources, he was convicted in an attempted murder case of Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of late Congress leader and former Union minister P.M. Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. Later on January 25, the Kerala High Court overturned the Sessions court’s judgment and suspended the conviction and 10-year jail term of NCP leader Faizal.

Recently, the disqualified Lakshadweep MP also moved the apex court against the Lok Sabha Secretariat for not withdrawing the disqualification notice against him despite the Kerala High Court order.

According to reports, Faizal’s legal counsel, in the plea submitted before the apex court, mentioned, “The petitioner is constrained to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, against the unlawful inaction on the part of the respondent, Secretary General of the Lok Sabha Secretariat in not withdrawing the notification dated January 13, 2023, whereby the petitioner was disqualified from his membership of parliament from the Lakshadweep parliamentary constituency.”