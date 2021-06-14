Lakshadweep: Protesters Observe 'black Day' As Administrator Praful Khoda Patel Visits UT

In a move to protest against Praful Khoda Patel's visit to Lakshadweep on Monday, the Save Lakshadweep Forum is observing a 'black day'. Patel has been criticized since he took the decision of altering the COVID SOPs leading to a surge in the number of cases, a ban on the beef industry, lifting of the ban on alcohol consumption and so on. One of the protestors and members of Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF) told ANI that Patel has brought 'anti- people drafts and orders'.

The demonstrators observed the outcry by wearing black dress, black masks and displayed black flags from their respective houses.

"Today Lakshadweep administrator is reaching here after introducing all the anti- people drafts and orders. All political parties' combined committee - the Save Lakshadweep Forum has decided to protest against it in a very peaceful and democratic manner by observing black day today. We all will be wearing black dress, black mask and will display black flag in our respective houses," Sayyed Ahmed, member of Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF) told ANI.

Ahmed further alleged that COVID-19 cases have surged in the union territory since the regulations were lifted. According to the protestor, cases went from zero to 5000 active infections with 50 fatalities. The protestors are also seeking to meet Patel who will be Lakshadweep reportedly for 10 days.

"The mandatory quarantine regulation that was required to be completed after reaching the island was eased, which has resulted in such a situation," he further alleged.

Reportedly, residents of Lakshadweep are also observing a 12-hour hunger strike against the Lakshadweep administration and Administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

Residents of Lakshadweep are on a 12-hour hunger strike today against the Lakshadweep administration and Administrator Praful Khoda Patel. The residents allege that the UT administration is implementing anti-people policies pic.twitter.com/9mIdjw1mWs — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

The chaos escalated with denied permission to Members of Parliament (MPs) from both Congress and Left parties to visit Lakshadweep citing a surge in cases.

Sedition case against Aisha Sultana

Before the 'black day' protest in Lakshadweep, a controversy was already surfacing in the union territory as filmmaker Aisha Sultana was charged with sedition case due to her alleged remarks on Centre's COVID-19 management in the union territory. On Saturday, 15 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers in Lakshadweep resigned from the party following the charge on Sultana.

The rebel BJP workers also accused the administrator of 'unscientific and irresponsible' decisions.

"When BJP workers including you in Lakshadweep and the people have been protesting against the undemocratic actions, you have filed a false and unjustified complaint against Chetlath sister, and are ruining her family and her future. We convey our strong objection and submit our resignation from the primary membership from BJP," those who resigned added.

Based on the complaint of BJP Lashadweep wing president C Abdul Khader Haji, Lakshadweep police had registered a case against filmmaker Aisha Sultana, last week.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)