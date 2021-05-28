Lakshadweep Row: Plea In Kerala HC Seeks Fresh Public Consultation On Controversial Policy

A fresh plea was filed at the Kerala HC on Friday seeking fresh public consultation before the Draft Lakshadweep Town and Country Planning Regulation, 2021, before it is finalised by the UT's Administration. The petitioner accused the Lakshadweep Administration of failing to conduct a proper Pre-Legislative consultation and argued that it violated the right to life and violated the natural justice of Lakshadweep's population. Citing the imposition of a lockdown, the petitioner argued that the suggestions of the people of Lakshadweep could not be given despite the Administration offering such an opportunity. The petitioner went on to claim that the lack of internet connectivity in Lakshadweep barring Kavarrati had hampered the ability for the citizens to furnish their suggestions despite the Administration enabling the option. This comes after another plea to do with Lakshadweep was also heard by the Kerala HC.

Kerala HC seeks Lakshadweep Administrator's response

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Friday refused to stay the operation of the Draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 (LDAR) and sought the response of the UT's Administration within two weeks while hearing a PIL. The petition, filed by Congres leader KP Noushad Ali, challenged the LDAR and the Anti-social Activities Act (PASA) and was heard by a division bench comprising Justice Vinod Chandran and Justice MR Anitha. The two-judge division bench denied the petitioner's prayer to stop implementation of the laws noting that it was a policy matter and allowed the Lakshadweep Administration to respond in two weeks. The PIL filed by the Congress leader alleges illegal interference with the social, political, and cultural realities in the Island of Lakshadweep by the Administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

Lakshadweep BJP chief says 'people's concern genuine'

In a jolt to the saffron party, apart from Congress, NCP, CPI(M), DMK and other opposition parties, even BJP's Lakshadweep unit president Mohammad Kasim has backed the local protests in the island against the new regulations, saying the party will work towards removing them. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kasim said that the concerns against the new rules were genuine and that he had written to both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding it.

“Some of the new regulations are distressing for the citizens of Lakshadweep. If they are going to protest, we will be with them. We want to remove rules that are upsetting the citizens. If the new rules are not good for them, we will be working towards getting them removed. I have written to both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, about this,” said Kasim.

What are Praful Khoda Patel's 'objectionable' decisions?