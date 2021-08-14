Lakshadweep Village Appeals Residents, Officials To Avoid Black On Independence Day

The Kavaratti village panchayat in Lakshadweep issued an appeal on Friday asking people and officials to not wear black clothing during Independence Day celebrations.

The notice by the chairperson of the village stated, "The village Panchayats Kavaratti has decided to celebrate the Independence Day celebrations, 2021 with more vigour and enthusiasm. I, on behalf of the people of Kavaratti hereby appeal to all of you to participate actively in Independence Day celebrations, 2021 at the stadium ground Kavaratti and make the function a grand success."

The notice further stated, "I also appeal to all public representatives, public, employees, and senior officers of the Lakshadweep Administration and other departments to avoid black dresses, including suits in celebrations and ensure attendance of all the senior officers in the functions without fail.”

India will celebrate its 74th year of independence from British rule on August 15. On Friday, the National Flag was hoisted on various islands on the coasts of India, including Kavaratti in the Lakshadweep Islands.

The flag hoisting ceremony was virtually attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi who is the spokesperson of the Indian Navy, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Union Minister Ajay Bhatt, along with members of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Press Information Bureau of India, and the Indian Air Force-Media Co-ordination Centre.

India prepares for a historic moment

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Saturday on the eve of India’s 74th Independence Day. His address to the people of India will be broadcasted live from 7 pm on Doordarshan in Hindi, followed by an English version. Apart from Doordarshan, the address will also be broadcasted on All India Radio (AIR). An advisory regarding COVID-19 guidelines has been issued for all diplomats, officials, and members of the public and media, who will be attending the ceremony.