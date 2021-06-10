Last Updated:

Lakshadweep Withdraws Order Deploying Govt Officials On Fishing Boats For Intel Gathering

After facing backlash, the Lakshadweep administration withdrew an order for the deployment of government servants on fishing boats for intelligence gathering. 

Written By
Akhil Oka
Lakshadweep, Praful Khoda Patel

Image: Twitter/Instagram


After facing backlash, the Lakshadweep administration withdrew an order dated June 2 for the deployment of government servants on fishing boats for intelligence gathering. Earlier, NCP MP Mohammed Faizal questioned the practicality of implementing this as hundreds of fishing boats operate from Lakshadweep. He also revealed that the Coast Guard has regular interaction with the local fishermen to train them on how to report the movement of suspected objects in the seas at least once in three months. 

Additionally, Port, Shipping and Navigation Director Sachin Sharma also reversed the decision to increase the security around ports, jetties, ships and other vessels. The protests against Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel intensified on Monday when several people held an underwater stir and staged a 12-hour fast demanding his recall for taking ‘anti-people’ measures. Simultaneously, all UDF MPs except Rahul Gandhi, K Muraleedharan, K Sudhakaran, Kodikunnil Suresh, Shashi Tharoor, Adoor Prakash and N K Premachandran staged a protest in front of the Lakshadweep Administrator’s office in solidarity with the protestors,

Opposition seeks withdrawal of controversial decisions

Multiple opposition parties including Congress, NCP, Makkal Needhi Maiam and CPI(M) have joined hands in seeking the recall of the Lakshadweep Administrator for his purported "anti-people" policies. A BJP leader, Praful Khoda Patel took charge in December 2020 thus becoming the first person from a non-civil service background to be appointed to this post. Defending the contentious rules, the Lakshadweep Collector claimed that the administration wished to develop the Union Territory as the next Maldives. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that all their concerns will be addressed. 

Here are some of their concerns: 

  • Easing stringent Standard Operating Procedure for COVID-19 led to a rise in COVID-19 cases to the extent that Lakshadweep has the highest test positivity rate
  • The Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act has been notified by the administration which paves the way for preventive detention in a place that records the least number of crimes
  • Unemployment has increased manifold after hundreds of people working for the government including 200 marine protection watchers, over 193 contract employees of the Tourism department, and over 190 employees of other departments have been laid off
  • The draft Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation seeking to ban the slaughter, transportation, buying and selling of beef products infringes the right of the locals to adequate means of livelihood
  • New amendments consist of "unconstitutional rules" such as barring people with two children to contest polls or work in Panchayats
  • The destruction of fishing sheds and tools of local fishermen under the Coast Guard policy without giving them any notice plunges them into poverty

READ | Breakthrough in Lakshadweep row? Amit Shah assures controversial policy to be re-looked
READ | 'Disturbing developments': 93 former civil servants write to PM Modi amid Lakshadweep row
READ | Lakshadweep crisis: Locals stage 12-hour mass hunger strike protesting admin's new changes
READ | Lakshadweep actor Ayisha Sultana claims Centre used COVID as bioweapon on UT; faces flak
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND