Lakshadweep Withdraws Order Deploying Govt Officials On Fishing Boats For Intel Gathering

After facing backlash, the Lakshadweep administration withdrew an order dated June 2 for the deployment of government servants on fishing boats for intelligence gathering. Earlier, NCP MP Mohammed Faizal questioned the practicality of implementing this as hundreds of fishing boats operate from Lakshadweep. He also revealed that the Coast Guard has regular interaction with the local fishermen to train them on how to report the movement of suspected objects in the seas at least once in three months.

Additionally, Port, Shipping and Navigation Director Sachin Sharma also reversed the decision to increase the security around ports, jetties, ships and other vessels. The protests against Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel intensified on Monday when several people held an underwater stir and staged a 12-hour fast demanding his recall for taking ‘anti-people’ measures. Simultaneously, all UDF MPs except Rahul Gandhi, K Muraleedharan, K Sudhakaran, Kodikunnil Suresh, Shashi Tharoor, Adoor Prakash and N K Premachandran staged a protest in front of the Lakshadweep Administrator’s office in solidarity with the protestors,

Opposition seeks withdrawal of controversial decisions

Multiple opposition parties including Congress, NCP, Makkal Needhi Maiam and CPI(M) have joined hands in seeking the recall of the Lakshadweep Administrator for his purported "anti-people" policies. A BJP leader, Praful Khoda Patel took charge in December 2020 thus becoming the first person from a non-civil service background to be appointed to this post. Defending the contentious rules, the Lakshadweep Collector claimed that the administration wished to develop the Union Territory as the next Maldives. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that all their concerns will be addressed.

