From Annals Of India's History, Former PM Shastri's Kin Shares Priceless I-Day Memory

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Mahima Shastri, granddaughter of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri shared her grandfather's "rare picture" celebrating the National Day at Red Fort in the National Capital. Lal Bahadur Shastri was the 2nd Prime Minister of the country and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress. He joined the Indian independence movement in 1920.

He was born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, a small town situated near Varanasi. He took over the reins of India in a very difficult time. He was the Prime Minister of India when 1965 Indo-Pak war broke out. During his tenure, India progressed rapidly in various sectors and saw advancements like white revolution and other social reforms.

A rare picture of my Grandfather Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri celebrating Independence Day at Red Fort.



Earlier in the day, addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi unveiled his vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and said the goal is to make India a global manufacturing hub while a Rs 110 lakh crore pipeline of national infrastructure projects is being created to boost the economy and create jobs.

He said India received record foreign investment in the last fiscal when FDI rose 18% adding that companies were looking to invest in the nation even during the Corona crisis.

"How long can the raw material be sent out of our country and finished products imported," he asked. "Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is not only about cutting imports but also raising our capacity, creativity and skills," the Prime Minister said. The vision, he said, is not just to make in India but make for the world.

"Today world's biggest companies are looking at India," he said in his 86-minute speech. "Now along with 'Make in India', we will have to move ahead with the mantra of 'Make for World'.

He cited the example of India during the Corona crisis becoming an export surplus nation in the manufacturing of N-95 face masks, PPE kits and ventilators. From just one corona testing lab, India now has 1,400 labs. "Our policies, our process, our products should be the best," he said.

