Lalit Modi Breathes Easy After COVID Bout, Channels Coldplay’s Magic In New Insta Reel

Lalit Modi, former IPL chairman, is recovering after post-COVID complications caused the 59-year-old to be put on external oxygen for weeks. The pioneer of Indian cricket’s cash cow, the Indian Premier League (IPL), shared an Instagram reel with a health update on Wednesday. In his reel, Lalit Modi is seen showing his oximeter reading along with a string of other pictures as British rock band Coldplay’s famous “Magic” plays in the background. Along with his doctors, Lalit Modi also credited his astrologer for correctly predicting his health in the video as well as the caption.

“It’s absolutely astonishing that as #mercuryretrogade ended a few hours ago - the Dr’s suddenly decided I did not need oxygen. I went. Home shaved. And now it’s approximately 4 hours since I have been off 24x7 oxygen. Without assisted oxygen my oxygen saturation would drop to 83-87. With assistance it was 95-96. Normal through my life it was always 94-95,” Lalit Modi says in his reel caption.

He then goes on to tag his astrologer to the post and says: “My #astrologer always told me that wait till 17 January and u will be running. I told him u always say that. He posted the same on my Instagram see screenshot attached as 2/2//4 and then you can see physically.”

A bout of COVID, pneumonia and influenza

Lalit Modi makes it a point to keep his social media followers aware of the goings on in his life. Earlier this week, the businessman-turned-cricket administrator shared that he had spent three weeks in confinement owing to a bout of “double Covid” coupled with influenza and pneumonia. He said in his post that he had to be flown from Mexico City to London through an air ambulance.

An eventful week

Amid his health troubles, Lalit Modi resigned from the KK Modi Family Trust and named his son Ruchir Modi as his successor beneficiary from his family’s side earlier this week. KK Modi, Lalit Modi’s father, was the owner of a vast business empire. After his death in 2019, Lalit Modi got entangled in a legal tussle with his mother Bina Modi and sister Charu.

“The present litigation with my mother and sister is tedious, strenuous, and has gone on for long, and even though there have been several rounds of discussions for settlement, there is no end in sight. It has caused and continues to cause me immense distress,” Modi said in a statement he shared on social media.

Lest we forget

Lalit Modi, a flamboyant cricket administrator, is wanted in India after leaving the country in 2010 for London after he was charged with tax evasion, money laundering and manipulating broadcast deals.