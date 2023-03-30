Lalit Modi Says He Will Sue Rahul Gandhi In UK Court, Accuses Congress Of Looting India

Lalit Modi, former IPL chairman on Thursday, stated that he is going to legal action against Congress leader and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi over his derogatory remarks on the 'Modi surname'. This development comes in connection with the former Wayanad MP's statement at a public rally in Kolar, Karnataka, in the run-up to the general elections in 2019 where he said, “How come all thieves have the Modi surname?”

Lalit Modi threatens to sue Rahul Gandhi in UK Court

In a series of tweets, Lalit Modi questioned on what grounds was he being labelled as a “fugitive” when he has never been convicted in any case. He even took the names of a few Congress leaders who have assets overseas. Further, he slammed Opposition leaders for doing "vendetta" and stated that he will sue Rahul Gandhi by taking him to UK court. Taking a jibe at Gandhi, Lalit Modi stated that he can't wait to see him making a fool out of himself.

Lali Modi tweeted, "I see just about every Tom dick and Gandhi associate, again and again, saying I am a fugitive of justice. Why? How? and when was I to date ever convicted of the same? Unlike Pappu aka Rahul Gandhi. Now an ordinary citizen saying it and it seems one and all opposition leaders have nothing else to do so they too are either ill-informed or just vendetta prone. I have decided to take Rahul Gandhi at least him to court in the UK right away. I am sure he will have to come up with some solid evidence. I look forward to seeing him make a complete fool of himself. RK Dhawan, Sitaramkesri, Moti Lal Vohra, and Satish Sharna are all bag men of the Gandhi family. Not to forget Narain Dutt Tewari. How do u all have overseas assets? ask Mr Kamalnath".

He further said, "I can send addresses and photos etc. Let's not fool the people of India who are the real crooks. Gandhi Family who have made it as if they are the entitled ones to rule our country. Yes, I will return as soon as u pass stringent liable laws. Jai-hind".

In yet another tweet, Lalit Modi reminded the Gandhi family that he created 100 billion dollars worth of sporting event globally while they were the ones who looted the country. "Not even a penny to date has been proven I took in the last 15 years. But what is clearly proven I created the greatest sporting event in this world that has generated close to 100 billion dollars. Let not 1 one Congress leader forget that from the early 1950's the Modi family has done more for them and our country than they can ever imagine. I too have done more than can ever dream of doing. So keep barking scam-tainted looters of India like the very own Gandhi family. Jai Hind.

Rahul Gandhi Guilty In 'Modi Surname' Defamation Case

On March 23, a Surat District Court held Rahul Gandhi guilty in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark. He was sentenced to two years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000. Gandhi obtained bail. After his 2019 remark, a complaint was lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).