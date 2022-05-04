Lalitpur Gangrape: NHRC Orders UP DGP, Chief Secretary To File Report Within Four Weeks

Taking cognizance of the Lalitpur-gangrape case in Uttar Pradesh, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the Director-General of Police and the Chief Secretary asking them to submit a report within four weeks.

Uttar Pradesh | A minor has alleged being raped by four boys on April 22. When she was brought to the police station, the SHO raped her as well. Case has been registered against six accused including SHO. One accused caught, SHO suspended: Nikhil Pathak, SP, Lalitpur (2.05) pic.twitter.com/ZkySIlI2nT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2022

The NHRC found the incident to be a gross human rights violation and issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP), Government of Uttar Pradesh, asking them for the submission of a report within four weeks.

In the said incident, a case has been lodged on Tuesday against the six people, including the Station House Office (SHO), for allegedly raping the 13-year old in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district. The case is now under investigation by a DIG level officer.

Meanwhile, the officer accused of raping the 13-year-old has been stripped of his duties and an FIR has been registered against him. Relevant sections of the POCSO Act has been applied against the accused officer. Other police officers from the police station have also been suspended from duty.

Lalitpur-gangrape incident

As per a case registered under the Pali police station, the minor was lured and taken to Bhopal on April 22 and allegedly gang-raped. She, however, managed to flee from the hands of the culprits and reached the Lalitpur police station, where the station in-charge allegedly raped her again before handing her over to Childline Welfare committee.

The Committee officials reached out to the Lalitpur police station with regard to the alleged crime based on the teenager's narration. Following this, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Nikhil Pathak immediately filed a case of gang rape against six people including SHO Tilakdhari Saroj.

Pathak informed that the SHO was suspended and a team was constituted to investigate and arrest all of the accused.

"One accused has been arrested and he is being interrogated. The SHO including the other accused are absconding. They will be arrested soon," the SP added.

(Image: ANI/Representative)