Lalu Look-alike Confident RJD Will Bounce Back, Predicts 136 For MGB In Bihar Elections

With counting of votes underway in Bihar and although the current trend shows NDA surging ahead, the RJD supporters have already taken to the streets to celebrate the victory of party chief Tejashwi Yadav. One such supporter, who calls himself Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'duplicate' spoke to Republic TV assuring that the Mahagatbandhan would bounce back and cross 136 seats with ease. The man also claimed that his predictions had always come true in the past, and he had even rightly predicted Nitish Kumar's victory last term.

"You all need to understand that in Bihar, people are angry with Nitish. I have predicted 136 for us. I had also predicted that Nitish would become the Chief Minister last time. Gatbandhan will win 136 seats this time," he said.

Early leads

Out of 25 rounds, till now five rounds of counting have been completed in Bihar and 50 lakh votes have been counted as of 12 pm, announced the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While the RJD was beginning to lead in early trends, BJP has presently emerged as the single-largest party leading in 69 seats, followed by the RJD in 65 seats. The JDU is set to emerge third leading in 49 seats, while Congress is leading in 27 seats. LJP on the other hand will be the deciding kingmaker in case of a neck-to-neck fight, leading in three seats.

As per the latest trends, the NDA alliance has taken a sizeable edge over the Mahagathbandhan and is leading in 125 seats as compared to MGB's 109.

#Nov10WithArnab | 'Congress has destroyed prospects of whichever party it has gone with': BJP's Amit Malviya



As per latest trends, NDA leads on 125, Mahagathbandhan on 109



BJP on 69

RJD on 65

JDU on 49

Cong on 27

Left on 17

VIP on 7

LJP on 3

AIMIM on 2https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2020

Read: BJPs' Manoj Tiwari Confident Over NDA's Win In Bihar, Says '122-130 Seats Expected'

Read: Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads RJD To Emerge As Single Largest Party

Bihar Elections

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

Read: Bihar Elections: RJD Supporter Brings Fish For Tejashwi As Token Of Luck Before Results

Read: Bihar Election Results: Amid Neck-and-neck Contest, Tej Pratap Says 'Tejashwi Bhavah'