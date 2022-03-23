Lalu Prasad Yadav Discharged From AIIMS At 3 Am, Then Re-admitted As Condition Worsens

RJD chief and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav was re-admitted to AIIMS Delhi after his health deteriorated hours after he was discharged. Lalu was discharged from AIIMS Delhi about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, but was sent to the emergency ward by mid-day on the same day as his health condition worsened. In the interim he had remained in AIIMS as he was undergoing tests despite his discharge.

Earlier, the 73-year-old leader had been taken on a chartered plane to Delhi on Tuesday evening after the medical team at RIMS Ranchi found that his kidney condition was deteriorating. Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where Lalu Prasad was receiving treatment, convened a medical board to assess his health condition and decided to recommend him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

"Because he was previously recommended to AIIMS New Delhi, we have advised that he be transferred there. As you are aware, his heart's aortic valve has already been replaced, and he suffers from diabetes, which causes his heart to malfunction. The situation has now gotten critical because his kidney is now impacted," said the RIMS director while speaking to ANI.

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and son of Lalu Yadav, said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji is being treated at the AIIMS in Delhi. When he was in Ranchi, his creatinine level was 4.5 whereas when it was tested in Delhi, it rose to 5.1. When tested again, it hit 5.9. As a result, the infection is spreading."

The incarcerated politician suffers from a number of health issues, including kidney problems. On February 21, he was sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of Rs 60 lakh by a special CBI court after being found guilty of in the case of embezzling Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury in the fodder scam.

The RJD supremo was granted bail in four fodder scam cases and released from jail on April 30 last year. However, he was sent to jail again after his conviction on February 15.

The scam was discovered after a raid was conducted by the then Deputy Commissioner of Chaibasa Amit Khare at the Animal Husbandry Department in 1996.