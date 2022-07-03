Lalu Prasad Yadav Tumbles Down The Stairs & Sustains Injuries; Advised Two-month Bed Rest

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav met with an accident on Sunday, July 3. The veteran leader tumbled down the stairs at his 10, Circular Road residence and was rushed to a private hospital in Patna. The 74-year-old underwent a Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, where a hairline fracture was detected in his shoulders. He has been advised two months of bed rest, as per sources.

This comes days after he got his passport from a CBI court after an application was filed by his lawyers seeking release for renewal as he has to go abroad for a kidney transplant. Confirming the news, Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, "He will now be able to travel to Singapore for a kidney transplant. The process for an appointment with the doctor over there is underway. When the date of an appointment gets fixed, a fresh plea will be filed in all five cases he is convicted seeking permission for foreign travel."

Change of Guard in RJD?

In light of the deteriorating health conditions of Lalu Prasad Yadav, a meeting of the RJD was recently convened. At the meeting, it was decided that while Lalu Yadav will continue to hold the key party post, all the decisions taken henceforth will have the stamp of his younger son Tejashwi Yadav.

Days after the decision was taken, four of the five All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs in Bihar joined the RJD, making the principal opposition the single largest party in the 243-member assembly. The RJD now has 80 members in the assembly, edging past the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has 77.

“The four MLAs have merged with our party. We are now the largest party in the state assembly,” Yadav said later at a press conference, where he was flanked by the four legislators.

Image: PTI