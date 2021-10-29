Lalu Yadav Licks Orange Ice Candy To Quench Thirst At His Patna Residence; See Pictures

On Thursday evening, the Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Yadav was seen licking orange ice candy, in order to quench his thirst. The Doctors have advised Lalu Yadav not to drink more than 500 ml of water per day, as his kidney is not functioning properly.

Lalu Yadav, who is plagued with multiple diseases, felt thirsty in the evening and asked one of his staff members to get an orange ice candy for him from the ice cream vendor outside his residence.

RJD MLC & Chairman Biscomaun Sunil Singh entered the 10 circular road residence of Rabri Devi and, observed the child-like behaviour of Lalu Yadav, and he ended up clicking three photographs of Lalu Yadav licking the orange Ice candy.

RJD MLC Sunil Singh asserted, "When I entered the residence, I saw Lalu Ji licking orange ice candy and asked him to leave it."

"But he was thirsty and he had no option to quench his thirst as the doctors have advised him to drink only 500 ml of water every day. So he resorted to the new alternative to quench his thirst," Singh added.

"Lalu Ji is also fond of traditional food like Saatu and Bhunja. Lalu Ji is a simple man, and he has overcome many odds. He will soon recover from ill-health," Sunil Singh further told Republic.

After being released from the jail on Bail, Lalu has been under constant observation in Delhi amid being plagued with multiple diseases. Despite that, he couldn't resist the temptation to campaign for the by-polls in two Bihar Assembly Constituencies.

Lalu Yadav got a rousing response from his supporters when he addressed public meetings in both Tarapur & Kusheshwarsthan Assembly Constituencies. During the course of the rally, Lalu thundered that he has come to immerse Nitish Kumar politically, as his Party is set to grab both the seats from JDU in the by-polls.